Baltimore County residents receiving scam calls to reduce their cable bill

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police are urging residents to be wary of scam calls about reducing their cable bill.

Police say the caller urges the resident to purchase several Target gift cards worth hundreds of dollars each in exchange for savings on their cable bill.

The resident is then urged to call back the cable representative to provide the codes found on the back of each card.

Police say if you receive a call like this, do not purchase any gift cards or provide personal information.

If you receive a call, click here or call 1-800-COMCAST.