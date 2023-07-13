Baltimore County releases restaurant outage map that shows recent shutdowns

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released a new data dashboard displaying information regarding recent Baltimore County Department of Health food facility inspections.

“Every resident deserves the ability to access critical information about their communities and this new tool is yet another way we are making information available,” Olszewski said.

The dashboard displays restaurants that have experienced a closure due to a critical violation discovered during an inspection that could not be corrected immediately.

Data like the name, date of closure, reason for closure, and reopen dates will be available through the dashboard.

Restaurants that have experienced recent closures are differentiated by color.

The list of critical violations that would result in closure includes:



Food items obtained from an unapproved source or using an unapproved process

Spoilage and/or contamination of food

Pest infestation

Employee(s) working while ill

Not properly washing hands

Not cooling products properly or not approved to cool products

Cold foods held at improper temperatures and/or insufficient refrigeration

Hot foods held at improper temperatures and/or insufficient hot holding equipment

Food(s) not cooked to proper temperature(s)

Food(s) not reheated to proper temperature(s) or not approved to reheat products

Unapproved water supply or positive bacteriological result

Insufficient hot and cold running water

Sewage backup or overflow

Restaurants with no health-related closure events won't be shown.

The dashboard is expected to be updated daily.

To look at the tracker, click here.