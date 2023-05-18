Baltimore County receives $1.1 million in funding to help prevent eviction

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced that Baltimore County will receive an additional $1.1 million in rental assistance funding to prevent evictions and further support residents.

The funding will come from the U.S. Department of the Treasury through its reallocation of federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds.

Baltimore County was one of only three jurisdictions statewide to receive reallocation funding.

Since June 2020, the County and its nonprofit partners have invested more than $116 million in housing stability initiatives since the start of the pandemic.

As a result, they've helped over 8,500 families avoid eviction.

These funds will help an additional 90 households.

“We should do everything possible to help families who have fallen on hard times stay in their homes,” said Olszewski. “We are grateful to our federal partners for these reallocated funds, which will help nearly 100 of the most vulnerable households in Baltimore County avoid eviction and potential homelessness as they work to stabilize their finances — and their futures.”