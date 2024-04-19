Baltimore County rec teams are helping to grow the game of lacrosse

A big surprise for some high school athletes.

The Owings Mills boys lacrosse team was using outdated, mismatched equipment.

That changed when they showed up to practice Friday afternoon.

Thanks to Baltimore Swarm Lacrosse, the team has brand-new-to-them gear.

Club and rec teams across Baltimore County came together to get the money to buy the gear at part of the Grow The Game initiative.

Owings Mills varsity lacrosse coach Scott Good said there wasn't money in the budget for new gear and this is a welcome gift.

"Just as a coach, it's an amazing feeling to have another team out there wanting to support us, to support the kids and the program, make sure that we keep the program, and make it something bigger and better that helps these kids," Good said.

"This will give us more motivation to kick some behind," Andy Castro.

The team is currently 1-5, but hope this new gear will get them back on top.