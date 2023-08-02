Baltimore County Public Schools short more than 300 teachers weeks before school

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Across the country, school districts are dealing with a teacher shortage and Baltimore County Public Schools is no different.
It's short more than 300 teachers at the start of August, which is a better position than the district was in this time last year when they were short nearly 600 teachers.
Potential candidates include Christine Shipley, a mom of two looking to get back into the workforce.
"I thought this would be a great opportunity for me after 19 years of taking mom time off which is none, I'd rather go to work and have a break now," said Shipley.
Multiple schools and departments within the district were represented.
The job fair had a strong turnout with people even lining up at the front to start off the day.
One of those people, Danyell Sims a teacher in Baltimore City for 25 years, who's deciding to come out of retirement.
"I came back, I missed the kids, I missed the comradery and I miss watching them blossom and grow and understand language and information," said Sims.
The district has several other events scheduled for this month.