Baltimore County Public Schools offering free telehealth therapy for high school students

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Public Schools partnered with TalkSpace to offer free, unlimited telehealth therapy for all high schools students in the district.

This service is available to students now and offers support to them during a critical time in their lives.

“BCPS is committed to the academic success and to the physical, social, and emotional well-being of all our students,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers (Yarbrough).

“We know students perform better academically when they are healthy in body, mind, and spirit, and we want to ensure that our students have access to the comprehensive resources and support they need to navigate any day-to-day mental health struggles they may face. By offering Talkspace’s digital modalities, like unlimited messaging therapy, we can extend support that students can access beyond school hours, year-round, at their convenience.”

Students interested in therapy take a brief assessment and are matched with a licensed therapist. Teens are able to communicate with their therapists with an unlimited number of private messages.

To be eligible for this program, teens must be enrolled in a BCPS high school and be over the age of 13 at the time of signup.

More information on the program, can be found here.