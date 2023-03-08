Watch Now
Baltimore County Public Schools job fair

Posted at 1:34 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 01:34:13-05

BALTIMORE, Md — If you’ve been wanting a career with Baltimore County Public Schools, now is your chance to apply.

Today the school system is holding a job fair to fill several different positions across 176 schools, centers, and programs in the county.

The positions available are:

Additional adults (student aides)

Building service workers

Bus attendants

Bus drivers

Food service workers

Grounds workers

Maintenance workers

Paraprofessionals

Related services

School counselors

School nurses

School psychologists

School social workers

Teachers

Today’s job fair will be from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Timonium Fairgrounds. Although it is not required, BCPS encourages those interested to apply before attending. They also encourage interns and priority/voluntary transfers to attend.

All applicants should bring their resume and be prepared for onsite interviews. If you would like to apply for a position at Baltimore County Public Schools, you can click here.

