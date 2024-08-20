Baltimore County Public Schools is ready for the school year, Dr. Myriam Rogers says

TOWSON, Md. — Summer is winding down for students.

In Baltimore County Public Schools, more than 111,000 students go back to school Monday and Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers says the school system is ready. She spoke to state and county officials, district administrators, and community leaders on Tuesday.

Rogers says that over the past year, BCPS has focused on four priority areas: academic achievement; infrastructure; safety and climate; and highly effective teachers, leaders, and staff.

“This has allowed us to take measurable steps to deliver on our promise to fast forward student achievement and move our system forward for this school year,” Rogers says. “We want to stay the course and sustain the positive improvements that we've made.”

BCPS has hired more than 600 new teachers for the upcoming school year. And they’ve reduced overall staff vacancies. A majority of the schools in the district have zero vacancies, with about 100 positions left to be filled.

Rogers says significant improvements were made in recruitment and retention, including a new competitive pay scale and an increase in starting salaries for teachers.

More than 60 capital improvement projects were also completed this summer, ranging from repairing HVAC systems, electrical, and plumbing at some facilities; to upgraded playgrounds, scoreboards and lockers at others. All schools got a summer cleaning and refresh, Rogers says.

A new school opens Monday, Nottingham Middle School in Rosedale. And, Bedford Elementary School’s replacement building also opens on Monday in Pikesville.

“Our staff have worked tirelessly this summer to ensure that we will be ready on Day One,” Rogers says. “And we're confident that this is going to be a great year for our community.”