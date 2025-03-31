Baltimore County Public Schools implements hiring freeze to reduce $120M+ funding gap

TOWSON, Md. — A partial hiring freeze has been put in place by one local school system.

Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers said it's an effort to reduce a $126.4 million-dollar funding gap.

The cuts were made by eliminating some central office and contractual positions. The system is also consolidating departments, trimming contracts and pausing automatic contract renewals.

No teachers or essential school staff are being cut.

“Despite the fiscal uncertainties and the tough decisions that we’ve had to make, to date, we’ve maintained our commitment to protecting class sizes and current classroom teacher staffing allocations,” Rogers says.

Rogers will present a full update on the budget at the school board meeting on April 8.