Baltimore County Public Schools holding job fairs this week

Job openings range from teachers to groundskeepers
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Are you looking for a job? Baltimore County Public Schools is holding job fairs this week, starting today at Dundalk High School from 5-7 p.m. They will continue at the same time Wednesday at Catonsville High School and Thursday at Carver Center for the Arts and Technology in Towson.

The school system is hiring for a range of positions, including:

· Teachers

· Nurses

· Related services (OT/PT/SLP)

· School counselors

· School psychologists

· Social workers

· Additional school support

· Food service workers

· Building service workers

· Bus drivers and attendants

· Groundskeepers

· Sr. HVACR mechanic

· Sr. automation systems tech.

Benefits offered include health insurance, dental, vision, paid leave and retirement plans.

If you’re attending the job fair, bring a copy of your resume with you. They will be doing some onsite interviews.

To see the list of schools attending each fair and to start your online application, go here.

