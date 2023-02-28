Baltimore County public school teachers continue their fight for pay raises

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County public school teachers are continuing their fight for pay raises as the school board prepares to adopt a new budget. Representatives with the teacher's union say the proposed budget has only offered them disappointment, derision, and anger.

Baltimore County teachers say they plan to wear red, stand up and make some noise at the school board’s meeting Tuesday tonight.

Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams presented a $2.59 billion operating budget proposal for the next fiscal year during last month's school board meeting.

Williams’ budget is $226 million more than the current operating budget. It covers the expansion of schools and programs; increased investments in technology and infrastructure; and compensation enhancements for all staff.

The budget proposal in question comes after more than three years of negotiations between the school board and the union. Both sides reached a tentative agreement last summer, but it wasn't funded by the county council.

With a budget on the table Tuesday, teachers say they are disgusted by what the school board has offered them, which is why they say they plan to make their voices heard.

Teachers Association of Baltimore County president Cindy Sexton posted a video message on Facebook, stating ” they need to hear us, they need to see us. They need to know the budget isn’t ok. Are you sick and tired of being sick and tired of doing all the work without the respect? This is how we make the changes.”

Meanwhile, Williams announced last month that he would not seek an additional four-year contract to continue as superintendent. It came after several Baltimore County council members called for his resignation, saying he failed to address several problems within the school system. Their complaints include violent incidents, problems with bus schedules, declining grades, and high turnover with teachers and staff.

Teachers plan to show up starting at 5:45 p.m. to fight for their raises before the board adopts a new FY 2024 budget.