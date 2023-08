The Baltimore County Public Library announced they will be resuming Sunday service hours at select branches.

Those branches include, Arbutus, Cockeysville, North Point, Owings Mills, Perry Hall, Pikesville and Towson.

Operations on Sundays will begin on September 10 and will run through May 19, 2024.

On Sundays, libraries will operate from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To learn more about the Sunday hours, click here.