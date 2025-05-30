Baltimore County Public Library is partnering with Vision to Learn again

Back for a seventh year, Baltimore County Library is once again teaming up with nonprofit Vision to Learn to help kids in the community see better.

The library system will be offering free eye exams for kids 18 and younger at branches throughout the summer and providing glasses, if needed.

Last year, the program conducted 384 eye exams and provided 244 glasses to kids who needed them in the County.

"As a community connector, we are committed to leveling the playing field for everyone in Baltimore County," says Baltimore County Public Library CEO Sonia Alcántara-Antoine. "Partnering with Vision To Learn to offer something as essential as eye exams, and potentially glasses, ensures every student starts the school year off with the ability to see and therefore succeed."

Pre-registration is required due to limited spots.

On certain Vision to Learn exam dates at the library, the Baltimore County Health Department will also be offering free audiology appointments for kids between 3 and 17 years old. Pre-registration is also required for these hearing screenings.

Dates can be found below:

June Tuesday, June 17—Lansdowne Branch

Monday, June 23—Woodlawn Branch*

Monday, June 23—Essex Branch

Tuesday, June 24—Parkville-Carney Branch

Wednesday, June 25—Cockeysville Branch*

Thursday, June 26—Woodlawn Branch

Monday, June 30—Rosedale Branch* July Tuesday, July 1—Essex Branch*

Monday, July 7—Reisterstown Branch

Monday, July 7—Arbutus Branch*

Wednesday, July 9—Randallstown Branch*

Monday, July 14—Perry Hall Branch*

Wednesday, July 16—Rosedale Branch

Monday, July 21—Loch Raven Branch

Tuesday, July 22—Randallstown Branch

Wednesday, July 23—Towson Branch*

Thursday, July 24—Cockeysville Branch

Monday, July 28—Loch Raven Branch

Tuesday, July 29—Reisterstown Branch*

Wednesday, July 30—Sollers Point Branch

Thursday, July 31—North Point Branch* August Monday, August 4—Essex Branch*

Tuesday, August 5—Catonsville Branch*

Wednesday, August 6—Sollers Point Branch

Wednesday, August 6—Lansdowne Branch

Monday, August 11—Arbutus Branch*

Tuesday, August 12—Cockeysville Branch*

Thursday, August 14—Parkville-Carney Branch*

Thursday, August 14—Lansdowne Branch

Friday, August 15—North Point Branch*

Tuesday, August 19—White Marsh Branch*

Wednesday, August 20—White Marsh Branch

