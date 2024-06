WOODLAWN, Md. — The Baltimore County Police Department is holding a wheel lock pop-up event next week.

Free steering wheel locks will be provided to Baltimore County residents who own a Hyundai with a "turn-key-to-start" ignition.

The event will be held at Security Square Mall in the area where the Sears was located (6901 Security Boulevard, 21244).

Residents who wish to attend should be there by 10:00 am, the event will run until 1:00 pm or until supplies last.