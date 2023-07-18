Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County police set to launch gunshot detection pilot program

Gunshot detection tech: Does it enhance policing or is it just costly?
SoundThinking (formerly ShotSpotter) / YouTube
Gunshot detection tech: Does it enhance policing or is it just costly?
Posted at 6:45 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 18:45:06-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore County Police Department has partnered with ShotSpotter in an effort to reduce illegal gun use.

The pilot program will include two police precincts, Wilkens and Essex.

The technology uses acoustic sensors that instantly triangulate the sound of gunfire, pinpointing the number of shots fired and location.

“I fully support this new technology, Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said, "I believe it will be a valued resource in assisting the Baltimore County Police Department in combatting gun crime."

ShotSpotter first launched in Baltimore City in 2018.

Studies show less than 20% of incidents involving a firearm discharge are reported to law enforcement.

Through ShotSpotter, officers will be notified within 60 seconds of gun violence occurring, allowing officers to respond quicker and more precisely.

To learn more about the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices