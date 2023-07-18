Baltimore County police set to launch gunshot detection pilot program

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore County Police Department has partnered with ShotSpotter in an effort to reduce illegal gun use.

The pilot program will include two police precincts, Wilkens and Essex.

The technology uses acoustic sensors that instantly triangulate the sound of gunfire, pinpointing the number of shots fired and location.

“I fully support this new technology, Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said, "I believe it will be a valued resource in assisting the Baltimore County Police Department in combatting gun crime."

ShotSpotter first launched in Baltimore City in 2018.

Studies show less than 20% of incidents involving a firearm discharge are reported to law enforcement.

Through ShotSpotter, officers will be notified within 60 seconds of gun violence occurring, allowing officers to respond quicker and more precisely.

To learn more about the program, click here.