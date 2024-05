BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police are currently on the scene of a suspicious package at W. Aylesbury Road and York Road in Lutherville.

According to officials, officers arrived at the scene and spoke with a delivery driver who told them that he discovered a note stating their was a bomb in a drop box.

Out of an abundance of caution, police shutdown parts of York Road and called the bomb squad.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This story will continue to be updated.