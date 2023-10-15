Watch Now
Baltimore County Police investigating armed carjacking in Pikesville

Posted at 12:40 PM, Oct 15, 2023
Baltimore County Police are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred in Pikesville.

at 5:00 a.m., officers were called to the 6600 block of Sanzo Road for the call.

When they arrived police were told that the victim, unidentified, had their vehicle and some personal property stolen by three suspects.

Police say at least one of the suspects displayed a handgun just before fleeing the area in the victim's car.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-307-2020.

