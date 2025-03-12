Watch Now
Baltimore County Police investigating after juvenile was seen on viral video being assaulted in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Police say they're aware of a video circulating online depicting an assault in Essex.

The video shows a juvenile being surrounded by a group of other juveniles, being punched and kicked.

It appears the victim tries to escape, before being pushed to the ground where the crowd punches and kicks them again.

After the assault, the victim is seen getting up and walking off under their own power.

Police said they suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe they've identified all suspects involved. Charges are currently pending.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

