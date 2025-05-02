Baltimore County Police investigate shooting near Woodlawn Drive

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating a shooting that took place early this morning, around 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Woodlawn Drive.

Officers from the Woodlawn Precinct responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered a gathering of individuals was present when the shooting occurred. Authorities have confirmed that several victims sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at local hospitals. Their conditions have not yet been disclosed.

The scene remains active as detectives gather evidence and interview witnesses to piece together the events leading up to the shooting. The Baltimore County Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation.

This incident has heightened concerns regarding community safety, and local residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

As the investigation progresses, further updates will be provided by the Baltimore County Police Department. The safety and well-being of the community remain a top priority, and police officials will continue to work diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding this violent incident.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.