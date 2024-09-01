Baltimore County Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Lochearn

LOCHEARN, Md. — Baltimore County Police are searching for two vehicles suspected to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday in Lochearn.

Authorities say it happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the area of Liberty Road and Essex Road when officers were called to the area for a reported pedestrian crash.

When detectives arrived, they determined that the pedestrian fell into the roadway and was struck by an unknown light-colored and dark-colored sedan, said in a release Sunday.

Both cars did not remain at the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As the circumstances surrounding this crash remain under investigation, detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact 410-887-5396.