WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a stabbing in White Marsh on Saturday.

Police say just before 2 p.m., officers were called to the 8200 block of Perry Hall Boulevard for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a cut wound while inside the location. That man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the investigation is in its early stages, and the incident appears isolated.