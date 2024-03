MILFORD MILL, Md — Baltimore County Police are investigating a stabbing in Milford Mill on Thursday.

Police say that around 8:48 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Bibury Lane for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found one adult man suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities say the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.