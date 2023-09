BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened on Wednesday.

Officers responded to Route 702 for reports of a person struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

According to police, the driver of the Silverado stayed at the scene. The pedestrian, now identified as 38-year-old Candice Reihl, was transported to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.