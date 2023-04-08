Baltimore County Police hosting gun buyback event

BALTIMORE COUNTY — For the first time ever, Baltimore County Police and the Baltimore County NAACP are hosting a gun buyback event on Saturday, April 15.

People will be able to exchange unwanted firearms for gift cards.

All donations will be completely anonymous.

The event will be held from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at the Drumcastle Government Center.

The gift cards vary depending on the weapon.

$50 gift card:



High-capacity magazines

Non-functioning weapons

Weapons without serial numbers

$100 gift card:



Revolvers

Pump action weapons

Bolt action weapons

$150 gift card:



Semi-automatic weapons

$200 gift card:

