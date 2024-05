BALTIMORE COUNTY — 2024 marks the 150th anniversary for Baltimore County Police.

The department's honoring the milestone with a 5K tomorrow.

The department is also holding hiring event following the race.

The 'every hour every day 5K' starts at 9 a.m. outside the county public safety building off East Joppa Road.

It costs 60 dollars to sign up.

If you want to run, click here.