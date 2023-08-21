Baltimore County police getting more calls about solicitors

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Police say they've been getting more calls about solicitors at people's homes in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County police are reminding residents today that solicitors are required to be registered and must follow certain rules.

#BCoPD THE BALTIMORE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT ADDRESSES CONCERNS OF SOLICITORS. See the link below: https://t.co/fTWqsCnoyP pic.twitter.com/lDz4BCfUNZ — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) August 21, 2023

Solicitors in the county must be licensed as a peddler/huckster through the clerk's Office of the Baltimore County Circuit Court, and they must carry that license with them.

Solicitors are also not allowed to stay on someone's property after being told to leave.

Police also warned people that a sign of a questionable solicitor is someone selling books for certain causes (including to support a children's hospital, helping sponsor a local traveling baseball team's efforts to a national competition, or cover airfare of a scholarship recipient's travel for a summer internship).

This law does not apply to farmers/growers selling their own vegetables or other perishable farm products, or to school-age children who are engaged in fundraising activities.

Anyone who has concerns about solicitors can contact police at 410-887-2222 or 911 to report to police immediately.