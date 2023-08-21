Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County police getting more calls about solicitors

Houses in Baltimore County
WMAR
Houses in Baltimore County<br/>
Houses in Baltimore County
Posted at 12:39 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 12:39:32-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Police say they've been getting more calls about solicitors at people's homes in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County police are reminding residents today that solicitors are required to be registered and must follow certain rules.

Solicitors in the county must be licensed as a peddler/huckster through the clerk's Office of the Baltimore County Circuit Court, and they must carry that license with them.

Solicitors are also not allowed to stay on someone's property after being told to leave.

Police also warned people that a sign of a questionable solicitor is someone selling books for certain causes (including to support a children's hospital, helping sponsor a local traveling baseball team's efforts to a national competition, or cover airfare of a scholarship recipient's travel for a summer internship).

This law does not apply to farmers/growers selling their own vegetables or other perishable farm products, or to school-age children who are engaged in fundraising activities.

Anyone who has concerns about solicitors can contact police at 410-887-2222 or 911 to report to police immediately.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices