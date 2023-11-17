Baltimore County Police are asking residents to be on alert following an attempted sexual assault

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Police are asking people to be on alert after an attempted sexual assault in Owings Mills.

Around 8:25 a.m., officers responded to the Red Run Valley Stream Trail entrance located in the 10600 block of Red Run Boulevard.

According to police, the female victim says a black man with a thin build between 18 and 25 years old, who stands about 5'7" to 5'9", approached her along the trail around 8:15 a.m. and attempted to assault her sexually.

Police say that the incident is not believed to be related to the homicide that occurred on the Ma and Pa Trail back in August.

As detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department search for the subject responsible for this crime, they ask anyone who may work or reside near Red Run Valley Stream Trail to review camera footage that may have recorded the incident between 7:00 and 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call 410-307-2020. Police are also asking to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911.