Baltimore County opens new ADA-compliant trail at Rocky Point Park, expanding waterfront access

Baltimore County has taken a major step forward in making its scenic waterfront accessible to everyone with the opening of a new ADA-compliant trail at Rocky Point Park.

The trail provides improved access to one of the county's most beautiful waterfront areas, ensuring that visitors of all abilities can enjoy the natural scenery.

"As a resident of Eastern Baltimore County and as county executive, I love our waterfront. I'm so very, very proud of it, and I am proud of all those who tried to protect it. Everyone should be able to experience it. That's why I'm so proud to cut the ribbon on our new ADA-accessible trail at Rocky Point Park," said the County Executive.

The $1 million project includes sustainable pathways, a new covered pavilion, and improved picnic and playground areas, all designed to enhance accessibility throughout the park.

Funded through federal COVID relief money, this improvement is part of a broader initiative to increase accessibility at parks across Baltimore County, ensuring that outdoor recreational spaces can be enjoyed by residents and visitors of all abilities.

