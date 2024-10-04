Baltimore County officials cut the ribbon on the new Hazelwood Skate Park

ROSEDALE, Md. — A new spot to skate safely is open for kickflips, ollies, and grinds.

On Friday, Baltimore County officials cut the ribbon on Hazelwood Skate Park in Rosedale.

It's the county's second skate park and the first one built in 50 years.

The president of the county's skateboard council says the opening is a long time coming.

"There weren't any places to skate back in the 80s and 90s when skateboarders started to have a bit of a bad reputation. But it seems we turned it around because you're all here, and we have a brand new skate park, which I hope is going to be a really, really fantastic amenity for this community," said Bill Felter.

He hopes the skate park becomes more than a place to try new tricks, saying he wants it to become a hub for the community.