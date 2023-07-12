Baltimore County officer charged with child abuse; infant had numerous injuries

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Baltimore County police officer, Mitchell Tuveson, has been charged with first-degree child abuse, second-degree child abuse, first-degree assault and second-degree assault for physically abusing his two-month-old son.

An investigation was opened May 17 by the Harford County Sheriff's Office when they responded to the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) after being notified that an infant patient was discovered to have "concerning injuries," according to charging documents.

The infant was taken to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center due to the medical staff's fear the victim was suffering from meningitis and hyperthermia, as well as seizures.

Medical tests showed the infant had old and new hemorrhages in various parts of the victim's head, as well as skeletal fractures. Medical staff feared these injuries came from non-accidental trauma or shaking.

Prior to this Upper Chesapeake Medical Center visit, the infant had numerous other hospital visits.

Medical staff at GBMC told Tuveson and his wife to use a saline solution to help extract mucus from his son's nose. When the solution was applied, the infant started to choke and the couple used life-saving measures.

Tuveson allegedly delivered back blows, chest compressions and rescue breaths to their son according to charging documents.

Emergency services were never called and the decision was made to "give him a couple of minutes and see what happens," and then "he was fine."

Ultimately, Tuveson and his wife took the infant to the hospital later that day where they informed the staff about their life-saving measures.

According to charging documents, medical staff did not cite any visible injuries on the victim and that he was otherwise healthy.

Two days later, the infant was taken to a different hospital after seizure like symptoms began. Hospital staff said he was most likely suffering from acid reflux.

After this diagnosis, the parents felt that hospitals weren't taking them seriously charging documents say.

For the next 11 days, the infant didn't show any concerning symptoms until May 15.

Possible signs of a seizure were observed by Upper Chesapeake staff and they say the victim possibly contracted meningitis and hyperthermia. The infant was then sent to UMMC where they identified brain cysts, hemorrhages of both eyes, as well as both new and old signs of brain hemorrhage.

Genetic testing was done to rule out congenital defects that could have happened due to the injuries.

The infant was placed with his maternal grandmother until the CPS investigation is completed.

