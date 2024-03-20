Baltimore County detective awarded for doing good work outside of uniform

BALTIMORE COUNTY — One officer is getting special recognition, for the work he does while not in uniform.

The National Life Group gave out its 2024 "Do good heroes" award today.

Baltimore County detective Tyler Rivers won for his dedication to the Special Olympics of Maryland.

He's a long time runner in the Special Olympics of Maryland’s law enforcement torch run, where officers run with athletes to raise money for events.

Since 2018, he's helped lead all of the county police department's Special Olympics fundraising.

We asked him what he loves about it.

"Going there actually handing out the medals is when I kind of like created a special bond there and it makes you feel really good, especially during police work. You see a bunch of negative stuff day in and day out and going there was very positive to where I keep doing it every year," Rivers said.

The award also came with $500, which Rivers says he's donating to the Special Olympics of Maryland.