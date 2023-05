TOWSON, Md. — Financial help is available for licensed childcare providers in Baltimore County impacted by COVID-19.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced $2.5 million in grants left over from the American Rescue Plan.

Applications will be accepted starting May 22 through June 2.

Approved applicants can receive up to $5000 in funding.

To be eligible, providers must have 14 or fewer registered childcare slots.

For more information and to apply, click here.