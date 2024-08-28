Baltimore County man charged following road rage incident

TOWSON, Md. — A Baltimore County man has been charged with attempted murder following a road rage incident in Howard County.

Quwan Gordon, 48, has also been charged with use of a gun in the commission of a felony and other related offenses.

Maryland State Police

This stems from an incident on August 12, around 1:30 p.m., Maryland State Police responded to a reported shooting on I-95.

The victims told police they were shot at during a "road" dispute with another driver. Their car had been shot through the passenger side.

The victims were uninjured during the incident and said the alleged shooter was driving a white Volkswagen.

Police were able to identify and find the car and Gordon. Felony amounts of suspected MDMA, fentanyl and a loaded handgun were all recovered from him.

He was initially charged with just gun and drug violations until they found evidence linking him to the shooting.

Gordon is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.