Baltimore County man arrested in connection to car rally in Philadelphia

Maryland State Police
<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A Baltimore County man has been arrested in connection to with a car rally in Philadelphia.

Juawarn Williams, 21, was arrested at his home without incident.

He faces multiple charges including recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, riot, fleeing a police officer and other charges related to the incident in Philadelphia.

Williams is currently held at Baltimore County Detention Center pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

This stems from an incident on September 22, when this rally escalated into a riot.

