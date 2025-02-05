Baltimore County Library offers Library by Mail services to homebound residents

Baltimore County Public Libraries is offering a new service for home-bound residents to get books.

"We've added Library by Mail to really reach as many people in the County as possible, who are unable to come to our libraries," says Julie Brophy, manager of the Adult and Community Engagement Department at Baltimore County Public Library.

Only Baltimore County residents who are home-bound are eligible for the program.

"This is one way to.. bring some of the services right to their doorstep," says Brophy

You also have to have a library card, which can be requested online, and complete the online application for the Library by Mail program.

Specific eligibility requirements and ways to apply can be found on the BCPL website. You can also call 410-887-7586 to request a paper application.

They soft-launched the program back in July and have about 12 active participants who gave the Library system feedback and helped them work out some initial kinks.

"We want to grow the service to at least, initially, 75 to then see how we can kind of keep things moving and keep things growing with the service," she added.

Once approved, you'll be eligible to request up to five books, books on CD, music on CD, Playaways and DVDs mailed to your home via USPS for free.

