Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County libraries build workstations with parents in mind

Baltimore County workstation with play area
Baltimore County Public Library
Baltimore County workstation with play area<br/>
Baltimore County workstation with play area
Posted

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Public Library is making things a little easier for parents or guardians who need to use the library.

RELATED |These libraries make it easier for parents to work remotely

They're joining a handful of other library systems nationwide in providing computer workstations that come attached with a little play area.

The library system wrote:

At the library, we’re about building community, breaking down barriers and making life just a little bit easier. These workstations are in our Cockeysville, Essex, North Point, Owings Mills, Parkville and White Marsh branches—because everyone deserves a space to learn, work, and grow.

RELATED | Moms have a new place to breastfeed in public

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are