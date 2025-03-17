Baltimore County libraries build workstations with parents in mind

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Public Library is making things a little easier for parents or guardians who need to use the library.

They're joining a handful of other library systems nationwide in providing computer workstations that come attached with a little play area.

The library system wrote:

At the library, we’re about building community, breaking down barriers and making life just a little bit easier. These workstations are in our Cockeysville, Essex, North Point, Owings Mills, Parkville and White Marsh branches—because everyone deserves a space to learn, work, and grow.

