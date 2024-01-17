Baltimore County launches mobile crisis team for overdoses

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County is piloting a new mobile crisis team focused on fighting overdoses, thanks to a $12.7 million federal grant.

The "Quick Response Team" will initially operate two days a week. It will deploy specially-trained EMS staff and peer recovery specialists to respond to overdose calls, announced Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski in a press release.

The team will also offer follow-up care as needed, and services like free naloxone, fentanyl test strips, clean needles, and access to treatment.

Olszewski said in a statement that these "wraparound services" will "absolutely save lives" by targeting those suffering from addiction in the county.

The program is a partnership between the county health department and the fire department, and is being funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch said in a statement:

The QRT will also... connect with previous overdose victims... [and] assist with a variety of services from helping to schedule appointments with Medication Assisted Treatment centers to coordination of transportation to substance rehabilitation locations or providing harm reduction supplies.

Baltimore County had 279 fatal overdoses in 2022, and 861 non-fatal overdoses.