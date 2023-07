BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Fire is on the scene of a light rail accident Friday in Towson.

According to the fire department, around 7:45 p.m., a light rail train struck a tree branch near the intersection of Ruxton Road and Bellona Avenue.

The light rail did not derail, and passengers onboard the train are safe. The driver has non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

MTA is en route to de-energize tracks so passengers can exit the train.