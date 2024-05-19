Baltimore County honors fallen firefighters with memorial service

TOWSON, Md. — With one week left leading up to Memorial Day, Baltimore County is honoring the brave men and women who risk their lives to make sure we’re safe.

On Sunday, the Baltimore County Fire Service held a ceremony to remember the fallen firefighters who lost their lives this year. The event was held outside the Circuit Court building in Towson.

A large flag was hoisted into the air over the Fire Service Monument. One-by-one, the names of the lost service members were called from each of the local fire stations, followed by a ringing of the bell.

In addition to the family members in attendance wearing memorial pins and ribbons, a wreath was placed on the memorial shrine.