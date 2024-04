BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County is getting serious about Spring cleaning.

The County is holding a "Litter Blitz" from April 1st through May 31st.

The Blitz encourages groups to host clean up events all over the County. Groups then enter results on an interactive website.

The website shows real time data like how many pounds of trash have been collected throughout the Blitz. By registering your event on the site you also get free trash bags and gloves to use in your clean up.