Baltimore County highway worker accused of spending dozens of hours at home while on the clock

TOWSON, Md. — A newly released Inspector General's report accuses a Baltimore County highway employee of wrongdoing while on the job.

It's believed the worker drove their County issued dump truck to their Carroll County home nearly 50 times in less than three years while on the clock.

When questioned by the Inspector General, the driver claimed to have received permission from a supervisor on each occasion.

In a separate interview, not only did the supervisor deny most of the driver's claims, but it was discovered the employee had been disciplined for leaving their jurisdiction without authorization on two prior occasions.

In total the employee was found to have spent a total of 54 work hours at home, while collecting more than $1,000 in County wages.

Investigators say this also resulted in almost 1,400 miles being put on the dump truck, totaling over $950 in diesel fuel costs.

According to the Inspector General the same employee, who was assigned to a shop in Glyndon, is currently under criminal investigation for allegedly stealing and trying to sell two Ford F-250 tailgates belonging to Baltimore County's Department of Public Works and Transportation.

The worker's current status with the County is unclear.

"The Office of Human Resources in cooperation with the DPWT have addressed the matter with the employee and will take the personnel action deemed appropriate to address the employee’s inappropriate use of the assigned vehicle," the County said in response to the report.