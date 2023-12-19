Baltimore County government launches Food Pantry Locator

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There are more than 50 sites across Baltimore County that give out food to those in need. They partner with county government to provide the assistance.

Now, BCSTAT- the county's data team - has launched an online Food Pantry Locator, which maps out all the county's partner food distribution sites and is available here.

Besides helping people find information about local food sources, the data will also help determine which parts of the county could use more resources, said Laurie Taylor-Mitchell, founder of the Student Support Network.

She founded the non-profit in 2015 to help students in need at Loch Raven High School, and the organization has since gone countywide.

SSN notes that two-thirds - more than 66 percent - of students in Baltimore County Public Schools live in poverty.

Baltimore County Johnny Olszewski said in a statement that the new food pantry locator will "continue to come together to expand food security, combat hunger, and support our neighbors in need.”

Besides a map of the sites, the locator also provides information like contact information, hours of operation, and special instructions.

Olszewski's administration noted that it's the latest effort to combat food insecurity, after providing $1.2 million (combining with another $1.5 million from the state) toward the Summer SNAP for Children program, and after Baltimore County Public Schools began offering all enrolled students free breakfast and lunch, regardless of income.

