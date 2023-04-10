Baltimore County giving away trees for Earth Day

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Earth Day is just around the corner, and Baltimore County is celebrating by offering residents free native trees.

The county has a limited supply of 500 trees to give away. They must be ordered online, and will be available for pickup at Agricultural Center Farm Park in Cockeysville on Earth Day weekend - April 21 and 22.

Wood you like a free tree? 🌳



Baltimore County is giving away 500 native trees to residents in honor of Earth Day and the County’s 20th year as a designated Tree City USA! 🌎



They will go quick so log🪵 on now!



Preorder online here: https://t.co/HkCqEUqJVi pic.twitter.com/dCqxZGPAJY — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) April 10, 2023

Residents can get up to two trees each. They should also make sure they have enough space in their yard - about 20 to 30 feet of space for each tree.

The available trees are hackberry, persimmon, pin oak, redbud, river birch, serviceberry, slippery elm, sugar maple, sycamore, and white oak.

The trees can be requested on this website.