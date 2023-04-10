Watch Now
Baltimore County giving away trees for Earth Day

Serviceberry in bloom
Posted at 3:11 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 15:11:40-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Earth Day is just around the corner, and Baltimore County is celebrating by offering residents free native trees.

The county has a limited supply of 500 trees to give away. They must be ordered online, and will be available for pickup at Agricultural Center Farm Park in Cockeysville on Earth Day weekend - April 21 and 22.

Residents can get up to two trees each. They should also make sure they have enough space in their yard - about 20 to 30 feet of space for each tree.

The available trees are hackberry, persimmon, pin oak, redbud, river birch, serviceberry, slippery elm, sugar maple, sycamore, and white oak.

The trees can be requested on this website.

