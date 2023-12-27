Baltimore County gets $3.5M in federal road-safety funds

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County will study traffic safety on 17 stretches of roadway, after getting $3.5 million in federal funds to reduce traffic fatalities.

Most of the roadways are on the west and northwest side of the county. The county said "these initiatives will play a crucial role in identifying and mitigating potential road safety hazards."

The county will be doing traffic safety audits of:



Cranbrook Road: from York Road to East Padonia Road Honeygo Boulevard: from US 1 to Cypress Point Drive Rossville Boulevard: from Walther Boulevard to Mace Avenue/Stemmers Run Road Holabird Avenue & Wise Avenue: from the Baltimore City Line to North Point Boulevard Dundalk Avenue: from the Baltimore City Line to Sollers Point Road Smith Avenue: from Seven Mile Lane to the Baltimore City Line Greenspring Avenue: from Tufton Avenue to the Baltimore City Line Owings Mills Boulevard: from Bond Avenue to Liberty Road Dolfield Boulevard: from Reisterstown Road to Dolfield Road Lakeside Boulevard: from Dolfield Road to Painters Mill Road Painters Mill Road: from Reisterstown Road to McDonogh Road McDonogh Road: from Liberty Road to Reisterstown Road Winands Road: from Deer Park Road to Old Court Road Windsor Mill Road: from Inwood Road to the Baltimore City Line Rolling Road: from Old Court Road to Frederick Road Lord Baltimore Drive: from Liberty Road to Security Boulevard Edmondson Avenue: from Stonewall Road to the Baltimore City Line

The federal funds are from the Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

D’Andrea Walker, Director of the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation, said in a statement:

This grant is a vital resource for Baltimore County, specifically geared towards advancing our road safety initiatives through detailed audits and evaluations. It enables us to undertake in-depth studies, assessing the current state of our roads and identifying key areas for future improvements. Our goal is to lay a solid foundation for safer travel in the county through meticulous planning and analysis.

Baltimore County had 359 fatal crashes from 2017 to 2021, according to the federal Department of Transportation.