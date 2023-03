TIMONIUM, Md. — The Baltimore County Farmers Market is coming back to the Maryland State Fairgrounds in 2023.

The farmers market will be every Wednesday from June 7 to October 25 starting at 10 a.m. and running until 1 p.m.

There will be special dates and times during the Maryland State Fair.

Parking is free, the fairgrounds are located at 2200 York Road in Timonium.

The market will include fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, cheese, ice cream and wine.

