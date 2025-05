BALTIMORE CO., Md. — The Baltimore County Farmers Market isn't happening this year. Typically, it would be on Wednesdays starting in June and running through October, and was held at the State Fairgrounds.

In a post on the State Fair website, Market Manager Bill Langlovitz says the decision was made "after careful consideration with our current vendors and staff and due to declining vendor interest."

The market has been going on for 14 years.

No word right now on plans for the market in 2026.