Baltimore County Council votes to strengthen OIG through two bills

TOWSON, Md. — On Monday, the Baltimore County Council voted to strengthen the Office of the Inspector General.

To do that, two bills would have to be approved.

The bills will add a new question on the ballot, asking county voters whether to enshrine the office in the county's charter.

Inspector General Kelly Madigan says the bill strengthens the office and its independence.

"It's important to strengthen the office because the office works on behalf of the Baltimore County taxpayers and that ensures that Baltimore County government is doing what it's supposed to be doing and that's spending the money the way its indicated to be spended," Madigan said.

The vote comes after council chair Julian Jones Jr. wanted to limit the office's power, proposing to add an oversight board and weaken the office's subpoena power.

Ultimately, Jones did not follow through, after his proposal was met with backlash.