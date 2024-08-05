Baltimore County considers fining vacant home owners

TOWSON, Md. — Like their counterparts in the City, Baltimore County is exploring ways to combat vacant housing issues.

On Monday County Executive Johnny Olszewski introduced legislation that would penalize owners of vacant or blighted properties.

The proposal follows-up on a bill passed by the General Assembly this year, which allows local jurisdictions to establish special rates for vacant and abandoned properties placed in a subclass.

Olszewski's plan would issue a penalty of $10 for every $100 of the property’s assessed value.

The fine would only apply to structures that have been cited as both vacant and unfit for habitation.

Owners of those properties would then have six months to remedy the issue or face a lien.

Penalties could ultimately be waived if the County determines the structure has been razed, redeveloped, or made fit for habitation within that six-month time frame.

If not, half of the collected revenue would go towards the Neglected Property Community Fund, with the remaining 50 percent going to Baltimore County’s Housing Opportunities Fund -- which helps supports development, rehabilitation, and preservation of affordable and attainable housing.

“Transforming blighted and abandoned properties in our communities supports economic development, improves residents’ quality of life and creates much-needed housing opportunities for all,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “This commonsense legislation will be yet another tool to encourage reinvestment in our neighborhoods and ensure Baltimore County remains a safe – and vibrant – place to live, work and raise a family.”

According to the county's Vacant Properties Portal, there are more than 430 vacant properties countywide.

If passed, the new law would take effect July 1, 2025.