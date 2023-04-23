Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts day of service on Earth Day

Baltimore County Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts day of service on Earth Day
Posted at 7:02 PM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 19:11:58-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Baltimore County Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted its annual day of service on Earth Day.

The day of service included free shredding services in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Liberty Road in Randallstown.

"We're trying to ensure that we are impacting our environment positively, so we have a spring shred day and a fall shred day," said Kendra Brown, president of the Upsilon Epsilon Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Upsilon Epsilon Omega helped spruce up the areas around Baltimore County by planting flowers and trees.

The chapter collected donated non-perishable food items for the sorority's CHIPP program, which helps fight childhood hunger.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices