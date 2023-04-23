Baltimore County Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts day of service on Earth Day

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Baltimore County Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted its annual day of service on Earth Day.

The day of service included free shredding services in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Liberty Road in Randallstown.

"We're trying to ensure that we are impacting our environment positively, so we have a spring shred day and a fall shred day," said Kendra Brown, president of the Upsilon Epsilon Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Upsilon Epsilon Omega helped spruce up the areas around Baltimore County by planting flowers and trees.

The chapter collected donated non-perishable food items for the sorority's CHIPP program, which helps fight childhood hunger.