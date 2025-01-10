Baltimore County buying Macy's building at Security Square

WOODLAWN, Md. — Macy’s isn’t giving up on all of its brick-and-mortar stores, but it will close the one at Security Square Mall in March, and many of its longtime customers aren’t happy about it.

“You have to order everything now off line, because they’re closing all the stores out,” said Sandra Smith, “and Macy’s has been here for over… I’m 56… Macy’s has been here for a long time.”

“I never knew it was closing,” added Somari Hasan, “First, they got Sears and now, we got Macy’s. What’s next?”

Baltimore County had already purchased the old Sears property and some other parking lots there for nearly $17 million in recent years with plans to redevelop the entire site.

Macy’s announcement came as no surprise to county planners.

The county not only knew Macy’s planned to close the store, but it also has already entered into a deal with the company to purchase the property.

“We purchased the building from Macy’s,” said Baltimore County Deputy Administrative Officer Sameer Sidh, “Macy’s owned the building and a couple of pad sites out by Security Square Boulevard. So we negotiated with Macy’s and in June, we entered into a contract of sale to purchase those properties.”

At the department store chain’s request, the county didn’t publicize its $6.5 million purchase until now.

After its third major acquisition, the county now owns 39 acres of the mall’s 88-acre site, giving it more control over redeveloping it in the future and it’s not finished just yet.

“We’re continuing to talk to property owners, and we’re having robust conversations with the state right now as a transit-oriented development site, because Security Square is also a future development site for the Red Line,” said Sidh, “That is now back in play thanks to the governor.”